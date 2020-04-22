Rosenbaum Jay D. Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.1% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

