Rotala (LON:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rotala (LON:ROL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ROL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 36 ($0.47). 22,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. Rotala has a 52 week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69).
Rotala Company Profile
