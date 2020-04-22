Rotala (LON:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rotala (LON:ROL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ROL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 36 ($0.47). 22,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. Rotala has a 52 week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Get Rotala alerts:

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.