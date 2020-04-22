Seagate Technology PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

STX traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

