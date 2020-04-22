Seagate Technology PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.
Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
STX traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
