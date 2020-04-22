Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. Sheffield Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 393,875 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.26.

Sheffield Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFX)

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sheffield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sheffield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.