Short Interest in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Decreases By 11.6%

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 531,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 1,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.93. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $45.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.