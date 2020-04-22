Short Interest in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Declines By 5.7%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,718,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 210,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Fluent’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

