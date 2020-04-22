Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Decreases By 6.0%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 2,277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,443,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 40,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,853,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,046,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,851 shares of company stock valued at $20,287,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

