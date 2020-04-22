Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Declines By 9.9%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 1,608,700 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 263,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 179,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

GLRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 15,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

