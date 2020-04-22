Short Interest in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Decreases By 9.8%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,296,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 8,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 202,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,335. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.68. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

