Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Drops By 10.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 2,595,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 415,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,193. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 186,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.