Short Interest in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Declines By 9.5%

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,169,300 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 351,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

