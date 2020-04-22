Short Interest in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Drops By 5.6%

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get KLA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in KLA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.68. 1,207,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.