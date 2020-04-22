Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Declines By 9.5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 2,733,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $741.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.