Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Declines By 7.9%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,154. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 724,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $2,202,176.00. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,438.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,085,516 shares of company stock worth $3,482,818 over the last ninety days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

