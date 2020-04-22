Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €40.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.02 ($46.53).

Several analysts have commented on SHL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.49 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, hitting €38.28 ($44.51). 509,920 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

