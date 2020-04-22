Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $9.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 1,033,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

