Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sigmaroc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.05.

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 117,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.