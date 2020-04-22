Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Apr 22nd, 2020

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $4.13. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 6,518 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

