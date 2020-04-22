Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $324,103.71

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $324,103.71 and approximately $71,093.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.02703301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

