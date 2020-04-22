Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

