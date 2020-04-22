South Plains Financial (SPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.
South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,501. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
SPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About South Plains Financial
There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc
