South Plains Financial (SPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,501. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

