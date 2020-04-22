SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million.

SCSG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475. SouthCrest Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

