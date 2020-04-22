SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 340,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 201,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 1,853,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,620. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

