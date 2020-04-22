SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

