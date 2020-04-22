SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 229,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,357,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 200,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,081,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 376,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,173. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

