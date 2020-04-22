Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $9.85. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 33,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Comments


