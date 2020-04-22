Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 430 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 13,820,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.