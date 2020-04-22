Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after buying an additional 113,606 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Shares of MA traded up $11.56 on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.45. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,111,115,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

