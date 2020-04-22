Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,284,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800,715. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

