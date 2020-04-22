Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 6,512 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.64 and its 200 day moving average is $269.23. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

