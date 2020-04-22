Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.37. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 42,013 shares trading hands.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $6,133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $838,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

