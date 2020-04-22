Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,472. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCL. CL King began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

