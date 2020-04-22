Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 18,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the average daily volume of 2,345 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. 2,214,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

