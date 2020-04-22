StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.21. StoneCo shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 49,938 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.55.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.19 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.