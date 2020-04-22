Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 309,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,080. The company has a market capitalization of $959.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $38.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.