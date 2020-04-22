Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $6.23. Sylogist shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

