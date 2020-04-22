Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.87

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and traded as high as $61.00. Synairgen shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 2,148,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

