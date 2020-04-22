Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.77. Tarena International shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 277,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tarena International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

