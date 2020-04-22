Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Dividend History for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit