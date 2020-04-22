Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.