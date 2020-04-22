Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $24.50. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 61,440 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $709.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

