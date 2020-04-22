Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.92. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica in the 4th quarter valued at $4,142,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

