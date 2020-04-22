Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TMO traded up $16.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.02. 1,398,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,248. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

