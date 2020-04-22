THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TSLF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,845. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

