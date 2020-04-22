TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 886,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 282,019 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.