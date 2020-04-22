Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

