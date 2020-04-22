Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,312. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.