Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.27 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715,681 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

