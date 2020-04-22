Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.27 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715,681 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit