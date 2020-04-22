Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

