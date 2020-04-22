Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 17,123,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

