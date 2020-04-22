Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

